Stephen Curry still haunted by behind-the-back pass turnover in last year’s Finals

Stephen Curry still hasn’t forgotten about the possession he literally threw away in last year’s grind-it-out Game 7 of the NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers where every single one of them counted.

In an interview with ESPN’s Chris Haynes that was published on Monday, Curry opened up about the behind-the-back turnover he had late in the fourth quarter of the decisive game.

“I know it wasn’t a good pass,” said the reigning back-to-back MVP. “Yeah, I still think about that.

“In thinking about that game, it’s funny because I know the concept of making the right play, making a simple play, understanding that there are deciding moments in games and the difference between winning a championship or not could be one of those plays,” Curry continued. “[With that said,] I came out in preseason this year and threw a behind-the-back pass because I have confidence that I can do it and it won’t change that.”

It was around the five-minute mark of the fourth in that Game 7 when Curry, his Warriors nursing a one-point lead, threw the errant lefty pass that was intended for Klay Thompson but instead sailed wildly out of bounds.

Offense would become few and far between for both sides from there on out, but the Cavs ultimately won the dogfight by the final of 93-89 to clinch the NBA title on Golden State’s home floor. It was a shocking and inexcusable lapse of judgment at such a crucial moment from Curry, who really had a forgettable series all around. But now that Golden State and Cleveland are set to meet in the Finals once again, you can bet that the four-time All-Star is licking his chops at the very idea of getting his redemption.