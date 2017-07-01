Ad Unit
Saturday, July 1, 2017

Report: Suns, possibly Timberwolves out on Paul Millsap

July 1, 2017
by Grey Papke

Paul Millsap

The Paul Millsap sweepstakes may be nearing a conclusion.

Two separate reports Saturday indicated that the Phoenix Suns and Minnesota Timberwolves, both teams that had registered interest in the free agent forward, were cooling their interest as of Saturday afternoon.

Millsap has been on Denver’s radar for some time. It appears that several suitors are fading from the picture, which could allow the Nuggets to seal the deal as soon as Saturday night or Sunday.


