Report: Suns, possibly Timberwolves out on Paul Millsap

The Paul Millsap sweepstakes may be nearing a conclusion.

Two separate reports Saturday indicated that the Phoenix Suns and Minnesota Timberwolves, both teams that had registered interest in the free agent forward, were cooling their interest as of Saturday afternoon.

Sources: Suns out on Millsap pursuit, turning to use cap space to absorb $ dumps paired w/ assets. Open to moving vets, going all-in young. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2017

Hearing MIN also may be out of Millsap talks, clearing the way for possible resolution w/Denver, meeting w/him tonight. Would be great fit. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) July 1, 2017

Millsap has been on Denver’s radar for some time. It appears that several suitors are fading from the picture, which could allow the Nuggets to seal the deal as soon as Saturday night or Sunday.