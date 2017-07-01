Jeff Horn calls out Floyd Mayweather after upset

Jeff Horn wasted no time calling out Floyd Mayweather Jr. after beating Manny Pacquiao in a shocking result in Brisbane on Sunday.

Horn defeated Pacquiao via unanimous decision, which caught many off guard and left ESPN analyst Teddy Atlas calling the decision a fraud. Horn was well prepared for his victory though.

He taunted Mayweather after the fight, pulling out a couple of props.

“This is just having a dig overseas to Floyd Mayweather that this is no joke. Which one does he want: the walking stick or the gloves?” Horn said.

That’s a lot of stones on this guy. He’s 29, now 17-0, and he’s trying to call out Mayweather, who’s set to fight Conor McGregor next month.

When asked about a rematch, Horn said he was willing to engage in one with Pac-Man, but he did not say so enthusiastically.

Pacquiao also said he was interested in a rematch.

“Absolutely, yes. We has a clause for a rematch. No problem,” said Pacquiao.

We’re guessing it will be a lot easier to get Manny in the ring again than Floyd.