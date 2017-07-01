Ad Unit
Saturday, July 1, 2017

Jeff Horn calls out Floyd Mayweather after upset

July 1, 2017
by Larry Brown

Jeff Horn gloves cane

Jeff Horn wasted no time calling out Floyd Mayweather Jr. after beating Manny Pacquiao in a shocking result in Brisbane on Sunday.

Horn defeated Pacquiao via unanimous decision, which caught many off guard and left ESPN analyst Teddy Atlas calling the decision a fraud. Horn was well prepared for his victory though.

He taunted Mayweather after the fight, pulling out a couple of props.

“This is just having a dig overseas to Floyd Mayweather that this is no joke. Which one does he want: the walking stick or the gloves?” Horn said.

That’s a lot of stones on this guy. He’s 29, now 17-0, and he’s trying to call out Mayweather, who’s set to fight Conor McGregor next month.

When asked about a rematch, Horn said he was willing to engage in one with Pac-Man, but he did not say so enthusiastically.

Pacquiao also said he was interested in a rematch.

“Absolutely, yes. We has a clause for a rematch. No problem,” said Pacquiao.

We’re guessing it will be a lot easier to get Manny in the ring again than Floyd.


