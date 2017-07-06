Ringside seats for Mayweather-McGregor fight selling for nearly $100,000

The upcoming Conor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather boxing fight will be quite the spectacle, and attending the bout will not be cheap.

Tickets for the Aug. 26 bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas are available on the venue’s box office website. The prices range from $2,425 at the lowest to $98,500 at the highest. The low-end tickets are for nosebleed seats way at the top. The best ringside seats are priced at $98,500, while others in that area are around $80,000 per ticket.

That is a ton of money and more than a year’s salary for most people, but for a fight fan like celebrity Dave Chappelle, it could be well worth the buck, especially when you consider it could be Mayweather’s last fight ever.

Back when Mayweather fought Manny Pacquiao two years ago, StubHub’s top tickets sold for nearly $41,000. Whether T-Mobile Arena is able to sell premium seats for double what the Mayweather-Pacquiao seats went for remains to be seen. One thing that helps their effort is that McGregor, who is a UFC champion and from Ireland, brings in an entirely different fan base compared to when two top boxers meet.

In other words, don’t count anything out for this one, especially when the revenue estimates for the fight are north of a half-billion.