Les Miles admits he could have done better in past interviews

Les Miles remains out of coaching over a year after being fired by LSU. He interviewed for many positions in the months that followed his firing but did not land any jobs.

In a recent interview with Yahoo’s Pete Thamel, Miles admitted that he could have done better in some of those interviews. Thamel wrote the following about Miles: “He interviewed for a handful of jobs last year, and admits he could have done better in the interviews.”

And though Thamel does not include an exact quote from Miles, he says Miles acknowledged he could have been more enthusiastic in his interviews.

“Miles spoke to a handful of schools last year and admits, in retrospect, he could have interviewed with more enthusiasm,” Thamel wrote.

Maybe the programs with whom he interviewed didn’t excite Miles enough, and he couldn’t hide that. Baylor, Western Michigan, and Minnesota were among the positions to whom he was linked. All of those programs have their questions.

This could help explain why a coach who has been so successful during his career has gone a year without finding a new job. Miles, after all, won a national championship and two SEC titles at LSU, not to mention his prior success at Oklahoma State before going to Baton Rouge.

Turning 64 next week, Miles needs to find a school that will be open to hiring an older coach.