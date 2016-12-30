Usain Bolt posts great Instagram message about 2017

Usain Bolt might be faster than we thought.

With just one more day left in 2016, there’s very little time remaining to squeeze in what you can into this year. That doesn’t apply to Bolt. In a great Instagram post, Bolt reported a rumor that he’s already in 2017.

BREAKING NEWS: I just heard @usainbolt is already in 2017… 🙌🏽😂 A photo posted by Usain St.Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) on Dec 30, 2016 at 6:02am PST

Hats off to Bolt for using the photo he did. That will also The 30-year-old is the current world record holder in the men’s 100m (9.58 sec) and 200m (19.19 sec) events so he certainly has the ability to get from point A to point B in a hurry. Leaving the rest of us behind in 2016 though? Maybe we shouldn’t doubt him.

Bolt’s 2016 was certainly one to be proud of. He added three more Olympic gold medals to his collection, bringing the total to nine. After his triumphs in Rio, he’s now widely considered to be the greatest sprinter of all-time. Not a bad year at all, I’d say.