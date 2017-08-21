Antonio Brown ripped by trainer who parted ways with him

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown has been working with Florida-based fitness trainer Bo Smith for several years, but the longtime relationship has come to an ugly end.

Smith, who goes by “Bo the Trainer,” blasted Brown on social media over the weekend and called him “bad business.”

Smith, who has worked with multiple NFL players, indicated in an Instagram post that Brown has not been honest with him, though he did not go into detail.

“I will no longer be Training, involved or associated with (Brown) Never again!” Smith wrote. “I’ve learned to walk away from anything or anyone that THREATENS my PEACE of MIND, SELF-RESPECT, VALUES, MORALS or SELF WORTH…

“I had to walk away & remove myself from the bulls—! Be a MAN of your WORD and own up to your WRONGS as a MAN should, Communication is KEY! Love you @AB but I must move on!”

For whatever reason, this is becoming a trend for Brown. Last year, the All-Pro receiver had an ugly breakup with his personal chef.