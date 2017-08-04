Brandon McManus hits 73-yard field goal during Broncos practice (Video)

Brandon McManus’ right leg is officially made out of steel.

The Denver Broncos kicker took to Twitter on Friday to post a video of himself hitting a 73-yard field goal (yep) during team practice. He has since deleted the tweet, but not before the video was captured.

Broncos K Brandon McManus nailed a 73 yard FG during practice today….. 73! (via @thekidmcmanus) pic.twitter.com/r98xayDxfW — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) August 4, 2017

For the record, McManus’ career-long is 57 yards, and the NFL record for longest field goal belongs to Matt Prater, who hit a 64-yarder for the Detroit Lions back in 2013. The high altitude in Denver probably benefited McManus, but at least he now has something concrete to clap back at Justin Tucker with.

Image via Brandon McManus on Instagram