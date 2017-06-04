Dez Bryant lobbying Cowboys to let him return punts

Once upon a time, Dez Bryant was considered an explosive punt returner. The former Oklahoma State star returned three punts for touchdowns in college and took two to the house in his rookie season with the Dallas Cowboys. Now, Bryant wants a chance to do it a again.

Earlier in the week, Bryant said he has been hounding Cowboys special teams coach Rich Bisaccia to let him return a punt in a regular season game for the first time since 2012.

“I’m always in Coach [Rich] Bisaccia’s ear,” Bryant told reporters, per Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News. “That’s why I’m back there practicing. I’m going to get me one of them, I’m telling you. I’m going to crib it. I’m telling you I’m going to score.”

Bryant has been working on returning punts during organized team activities, but the Cowboys would probably only use him in that role in an emergency situation. Ryan Switzer, a wide receiver out of North Carolina that Dallas drafted in the fourth round, is expected to be the team’s top punt returner.

“I’m going to return one, and when I return it, come holler at me,” Bryant said convincingly.

While he may do some absentminded things at times (like this recent example), Bryant is by far one of the Cowboys’ most important players. You don’t put guys like that on punt return duty, no matter how many times they ask.

