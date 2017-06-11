Report: Paxton Lynch is ‘a work in progress’

As one would expect from a young quarterback, Paxton Lynch is still dealing with growing pains.

The second-year Denver Bronco was characterized by 9 News’s Mike Klis as “a work in progress” after the OTA period, and that the pending quarterback competition will depend less on Trevor Siemian and more on how good Lynch can be.

Klis seems to characterize Lynch as inconsistent, with brilliant OTAs followed by inconsistent throws. If he can show he is better than Siemian now, though, he can win the job.

The expectation, however, is that Siemian will do it. He’s much more of a finished product than Siemian is, and for a team that still has Super Bowl aspirations, is likely better equipped for that role at the moment.