Pete Carroll was ‘surprised’ by Richard Sherman media incident

Pete Carroll came pretty close to saying he was disappointed with Richard Sherman without actually using those words.

Speaking with the media on Thursday, Carroll acknowledged he was “a little surprised” by Sherman’s exchange with a Seattle radio host where the defensive back threatened to ruin the reporter’s career.

“I was a little surprised,” Carroll told reporters on Thursday. “I just think that, like he said, you guys got after him pretty good and it got to him a little bit. He didn’t really get everything out that he maybe wanted to get out, in the way he wanted to. We’ve been together throughout the week to make sure that everything is in the right place for us. . . . I think these are learning experiences, these are opportunities. We don’t do things right all the time, we make mistakes and we go too far and we have to correct, and that’s what we do around here.”

The Seahawks head coach also said he thought Sherman would apologize “more than he did.” Sherman reacted to the incident by tweeting that he appreciates the media and that he regretted his actions.

I appreciate the role the media plays and they have a tough job. I let it get personal today and I regret that. Next one should be fun — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) December 21, 2016

Sherman also cracked a joke:

Even if Carroll was surprised by what happened with Sherman and radio host Jim Moore, he says there will be no further discipline for the cornerback and that the issue is over.

“We’re done with it right now,” Carroll said. “We’ve already taken care of it. Whatever we do, we do it inside internally and it’s been taken care of.”