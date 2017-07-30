Ravens confirm they have spoken directly to Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick’s summer of unemployment may be nearing an end.

Baltimore Ravens president Dick Cass confirmed Sunday that the team has had direct conversations with Kaepernick, who wants to join the team and is waiting on their decision.

This appears to be the most legitimate interest Kaepernick has received all offseason. The interest is very much mutual, and Joe Flacco’s injury may accelerate things. Yes, Kaepernick would only be a backup, but it would be a ticket back into the NFL after receiving so little interest all summer.