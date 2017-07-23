Teddy Bridgewater likely to open camp on PUP list

Teddy Bridgewater is likely to open training camp for the Minnesota Vikings on the PUP list, head coach Mike Zimmer said Sunday.

Rookies reported to camp in Mankato on Sunday for the Vikings, while veterans like Bridgewater begin camp on Thursday. Bridgewater is working his way back from a devastating knee injury suffered in training camp last year. Zimmer said he thinks Bridgewater will begin on the physically unable to perform list.

“I think so, but again I haven’t seen him,” Zimmer told the Pioneer Press’ Chris Tomasson.

He dislocated his knee and suffered a torn ACL during a practice last August. Though he is progressing in his recovery, there have been questions all along about whether he would even be able to play this year.

Bridgewater was on the field for OTAs and throwing passes. He was seen then with a knee brace.

Minnesota has Sam Bradford at quarterback in addition to Bridgewater, and they would stand to benefit if Bridgewater spends the first six games of the season on the PUP list (full explanation here). With all that in mind, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the QB brought along slowly in camp.