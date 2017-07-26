Report: Texans have been ‘blown away’ by Deshaun Watson

It sounds like the Houston Texans are getting even more than they could have hoped for from rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Watson has reportedly impressed the Texans greatly as training camp gets underway, and has been even better than they had anticipated.

“They knew he was a good player, they liked a lot about him athletically, they thought he was someone who had a very high ceiling as far as being a quarterback,” NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport said on NFL Network Wednesday. “It’s pretty safe to say the Texans have been blown away with the progress that he has made just as far as work ethic-wise and the mount of time he has put into learning the game of football. He’s the first out on the field always. He takes copious notes. He works incredibly hard and cares about being good.

“This is a player the Texans were already high on — it was their No. 1 quarterback in the draft … early on, just based on the initial return, they absolutely love what they have seen from Deshaun Watson.”

Those who have played against Watson know how good he is. It sounds like there’s a real chance he could steal Tom Savage’s starting job.