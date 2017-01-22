Troy Aikman looking like white Jay Z goes viral
We’ve seen Troy Aikman on TV as part of FOX’s broadcast crew hundreds of times, but it never really occurred to anyone that he looks like a white version of Jay Z. Until Sunday.
A photo of Aikman during the NFC Championship Game went viral after someone noticed how much he resembled the rapper:
at Aikman looking like white Jay-Z pic.twitter.com/ZvyXDiCn5Y
— Turd Ferguson (@moskev) January 22, 2017
A few memes and a great photoshop soon followed:
Nooooo. RT @ALL_PRO_G: @HeckPhilly @joeovies Real talk lol pic.twitter.com/JX2bIVDutK
— Joe Ovies (@joeovies) January 22, 2017
@moskev "Lost 92 fumbles, had to fall back, Niners knocked me off my feet, but I crawled back" pic.twitter.com/gagQS50VGM
— Ari Alexander (@AriA1exander) January 22, 2017
He’s got 99 problems but a broadcasting job ain’t one.