Troy Aikman looking like white Jay Z goes viral

We’ve seen Troy Aikman on TV as part of FOX’s broadcast crew hundreds of times, but it never really occurred to anyone that he looks like a white version of Jay Z. Until Sunday.

A photo of Aikman during the NFC Championship Game went viral after someone noticed how much he resembled the rapper:

at Aikman looking like white Jay-Z pic.twitter.com/ZvyXDiCn5Y — Turd Ferguson (@moskev) January 22, 2017

A few memes and a great photoshop soon followed:

@moskev "Lost 92 fumbles, had to fall back, Niners knocked me off my feet, but I crawled back" pic.twitter.com/gagQS50VGM — Ari Alexander (@AriA1exander) January 22, 2017

He’s got 99 problems but a broadcasting job ain’t one.