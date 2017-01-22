Ad Unit
Sunday, January 22, 2017

Troy Aikman looking like white Jay Z goes viral

January 22, 2017
by Larry Brown

Troy Aikman Jay Z

We’ve seen Troy Aikman on TV as part of FOX’s broadcast crew hundreds of times, but it never really occurred to anyone that he looks like a white version of Jay Z. Until Sunday.

A photo of Aikman during the NFC Championship Game went viral after someone noticed how much he resembled the rapper:

A few memes and a great photoshop soon followed:

He’s got 99 problems but a broadcasting job ain’t one.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus