JJ Watt has strong reaction to Isiah Pacheco’s $45,000 fine from NFL

JJ Watt let the NFL know Saturday that he was not a fan of the recent fine handed out to Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco.

Pacheco was forced to cough up $45,000 for a play the NFL determined to be unnecessary roughness during the Chiefs’ 19-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers last week. With the Chiefs facing 1st-and-14 at their own 5-yard line, Patrick Mahomes threw a checkdown pass to Pacheco.

Pacheco rushed toward the sideline and rammed into Chargers cornerback Kristian Fulton before going out of bounds for a short gain. No flag was thrown on the play. But Pacheco was penalized after the game for lowering his shoulder. See the play for yourself below.

The NFL fined #Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco $45,020 for unnecessary roughness (use of the helmet) on this play last week. No flag was thrown. pic.twitter.com/mJrBBpuDig — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 14, 2024

Watt was perplexed at the fine. The five-time All-Pro mocked the NFL for fining Pacheco over what he believed to be a completely normal football play.

“’We’d like to pay you to play football’

“Plays football.

“‘Actually we’re going to take some of that money back.’

“For what?

“’Playing football,’” Watt wrote in an X post.

“We’d like to pay you to play football” Plays football. “Actually we’re going to take some of that money back.” For what? “Playing football” https://t.co/DhsZiq9xIv — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) December 14, 2024

Since retiring from the NFL in 2022, Watt has been vocal on social media about controversial topics around the league. Watt has not been afraid to be an unpopular voice when need be.

Perhaps Watt is still be annoyed at the NFL after it fined his brother TJ Watt a few seasons ago over an innocent joke.