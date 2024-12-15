Travis Hunter’s fiancee Leanna Lenee reacts to his Heisman Trophy win

Travis Hunter’s fiancee Leanna Lenee reacted on Instagram Saturday to her fiance winning the Heisman Trophy.

Hunter won the 90th Heisman Trophy in a fairly close vote. He beat out Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty by 214 points.

Hunter is the second Colorado player and fifth wide receiver to win the coveted award. His Heisman Trophy win also left his fiancee Lenee quite happy.

Lenee shared a post on her Instagram page of her with Hunter at the Heisman Trophy event.

“Winner winner chicken dinner,” she wrote as her caption.

The post included three different photos of the two together at the event.

Lenee also posted on her Instagram Story. She shared a photo of Hunter holding the Heisman Trophy and posted a note that seemed to be directed at the haters.

“THEY MAD MAKE THEM MADDERRRRERR!!!!”

Hunter and Lenee have been together since high school. They got engaged earlier this year and have plans to get married in May.

Hunter’s father missed the Heisman Trophy ceremony but says he will be there for the wedding.