Vontaze Burfict ‘livid’ after nasty blindside block from Juju Smith-Schuster

Monday night’s game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers featured no shortage of hard hits, but one from Juju Smith-Schuster on Vontaze Burfict may have outdone them all.

The Steelers wide receiver absolutely destroyed Burfict with a blindside block after a dumpoff pass to Le’Veon Bell late in the game.

Smith-Schuster was called for both unnecessary roughness and taunting on the play. Burfict received medical attention and was carted off the field after the hit.

He was alert after the hit, and one reporter said he was “livid.”

Burfict jumped up off the cart and walked into the #Bengals locker room. He's livid. — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) December 5, 2017

The Bengals and Steelers have a ton of history, and Burfict always seems to be at the center of it. Usually he’s the one administering the hard and illegal hits, not receiving them.