Ex-ESPN host Sara Walsh shares inspirational Mother’s Day post

Former ESPN host Sara Walsh recently lost her job as part of the wide-sweeping layoffs at the network, but she still has plenty to be thankful for. She made that clear in a lengthy post on social media on Sunday.

In acknowledgement of Mother’s Day, Walsh opened up about the struggles she and her husband Matt Buschmann — a relief pitcher in the Toronto Blue Jays organization — had conceiving a child. The couple recently welcomed twins into the world, which Walsh says was the result of IVF. She also revealed that she had multiple miscarriages and had to endure some terrible experiences while on the air.

“For those that thought I was weirdly quiet about my pregnancy, now you know why,” Walsh wrote. “For as long as I can remember I hosted Sportscenter on Mother’s Day, and the last couple years doing that have been personally brutal. An hours-long reminder of everything that had gone wrong. I wasn’t on tv today, and I’m not sure when I will be again, but instead I got to hang with these two good eggs. My ONLY good eggs. And I know how lucky I really am.”

Each of the dozens of ESPN employees who were let go have their own individual stories. No one wants to lose his or her job, but at least Walsh gets to enjoy more time with her children. That’s worth more than any salary.