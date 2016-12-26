Stephanie McMahon zings CM Punk with UFC blast

Stephanie McMahon hit CM Punk with a zinger during “RAW” on Monday night.

RAW was held in Punk’s hometown of Chicago on Monday, so fans broke out with a chant of his name. McMahon must have been prepared, because she responded to the fans with a liner mocking Punk’s failed UFC debut in September.

Stephanie McMahon was prepared for the CM Punk chants tonightpic.twitter.com/hrm5XCUcQ6 — MMA GIFS (@mma_gifs_) December 27, 2016

That would be a reference to Punk’s loss to Mickey Gall at UFC 203 in just 2:14. Punk retired from wrestling in 2014 and blasted the WWE.