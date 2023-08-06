Aaron Boone addresses viral Giancarlo Stanton video

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone addressed a viral video of Giancarlo Stanton’s brutal attempt to score from second on a single during Saturday’s game against the Houston Astros.

Stanton was thrown out by a mile and seemed to be moving absurdly slowly on the play, raising questions about the Yankee DH’s health. Boone said Stanton was fine, and essentially blamed a poor turn at third base for the bad look.

Aaron Boone says Giancarlo Stanton is healthy despite his slow running pic.twitter.com/dV95PJdySa — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) August 5, 2023

“G’s good. I just didn’t think he got a great round on third and got a little careful over there,” Boone said. “If he gets going in the right direction, he’s got, I think, more than that. Sometimes if it’s not an efficient route, he’s gonna protect a little but, but yeah, he’s good. He’s healthy. Just make sure he doesn’t do something that throws him off.”

Boone has to protect his player, but it did not look like Stanton was moving well way before he made it to third. It’s possible he thought he was going to score easily so he eased up a bit, or perhaps he was worried about tweaking something if he ran too hard.

The Yankees won 3-1, saving Stanton from more scrutiny, but it still looks awkward even with Boone’s explanation.