Aaron Judge offers surprising comment about Juan Soto

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge is one of the greatest batters in the history of MLB. But apparently, he doesn’t even think he’s the best hitter on his team.

On Tuesday, Judge spoke to reporters after the Yankees’ 4-1 win over the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Ill.

Judge’s superstar teammate Juan Soto was spectacular in the contest, smashing three homers to drive in all four runs the Yankees scored against the White Sox.

Judge was asked to comment about Soto’s performance. In response, the 6’6″ slugger gave his teammate the ultimate praise.

“That’s why he’s the greatest hitter in the game,” Judge said of Soto. “If you leave a pitch in the zone, he’ll do damage.”

Soto ended up giving the compliment right back.

“I’d call him the greatest hitter in the world. I mean, look at his numbers. He’s just unbelievable. He makes my job easier.”

Aaron Judge and Juan Soto are in a disagreement over who the greatest hitter in baseball is pic.twitter.com/b5npAhmGzH — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) August 14, 2024

Soto added that he’s clearly benefited from hitting right before Judge in the lineup.

In his first year with the Yankees, Soto has put up some of the best numbers of his career. The 25-year-old has batted .302 with 30 home runs, 82 RBIs, and an OPS of 1.017 through 116 games.

Despite MVP-caliber numbers from Soto this year, he’s still clearly been second to Judge based on the numbers. The former AL MVP has a batting average of .329 and an absurd OPS of 1.162 while leading the majors in home runs (42) and RBIs (107) over his 118 games played thus far.

Whether you prefer Soto or Judge, Yankees fans are the real winners for having the pleasure of supporting them both.