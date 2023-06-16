Aaron Judge undergoes medical procedure to help with toe injury

Aaron Judge underwent a minor procedure on Thursday to help his recovery from a toe injury.

Judge has been out for the New York Yankees since injuring his right big toe while making a spectacular catch against the outfield wall at Dodger Stadium on June 3. He was placed on the injury list and said he was in pain despite an X-ray not showing a fracture.

The reigning AL MVP underwent a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection on June 6 to target one ligament. He underwent a second PRP injection on Thursday that targeted a different ligament.

The Yankees are hoping the injections will help speed up Judge’s recovery, though team owner Hal Steinbrenner has acknowledged that there is no timeline for this matter.

Hal Steinbrenner likened Aaron Judge's injury to turf toe – somewhat common in football, less so in baseball. So when will Judge return? “I wish I knew. I’m not trying to be coy with you guys. You ask all the time, and I understand why the fans want to know. If this was a Grade… — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) June 13, 2023

The Yankees have been hesitant to provide any injury recovery timelines because they do not want to set expectations and then leave fans disappointed if things do not go accordingly.

In 49 games this season, Judge has batted .291 with 19 home runs and a 1.078 OPS.