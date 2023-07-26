 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, July 26, 2023

Yankees finally set return date for Aaron Judge

July 26, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Aaron Judge smiles

Oct 18, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) reacts at the end of the fifth inning in game five of the ALDS for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Judge is finally on the verge of returning to action for the New York Yankees.

The Yankees plan to activate Judge on Friday barring any setbacks, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post. Judge had actually wanted to return for the current series against the New York Mets, but the Yankees decided to play it safe and hold him out a bit longer.

Assuming Judge returns as scheduled, he will have missed almost two months of action after injuring his foot on a concrete barrier at Dodger Stadium. The Yankees have floundered since the injury, particularly on offense, and have fallen to 53-48. They remain just 2.5 games out of the final AL Wild Card spot, so if Judge provides them with a lift, they could easily get back on track.

One interesting question is how well Judge will perform. He has suggested that he will be dealing with the foot injury to some degree all season, so there is a chance he will be limited in certain ways.

Judge was hitting .291 with 19 home runs in 49 games before suffering the injury on June 3.

Article Tags

Aaron JudgeNew York Yankees
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus