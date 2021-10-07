Watch: Adam Wainwright had great reaction after sweet defensive play

Adam Wainwright made an impressive defensive snag during the bottom of the first inning of the NL Wild Card Game on Wednesday. His reaction to the catch was perfect too.

The Los Angeles Dodgers had a runner on first with two outs and Justin Turner at the plate. Turner laced a line drive right back at Wainwright, who stuck up his glove and made the catch for the third out.

The best part is Wainwright didn’t flinch after the catch and merely took the ball out of his glove and showed it to everyone.

That is a typical move to prove to the umpires that you made the catch. In Wainwright’s case, he might also have just been proud of his handiwork in the field.

That Turner ball was blasted at a 101 mph exit velocity, so catching it was no small feat.

Despite the tough-guy act, Wainwright did admit in the dugout that the ball hurt.

Wainwright was all tough on the field but admits he’s in some pain in the dugout 😭 pic.twitter.com/Y6L5Ylqrjl — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 7, 2021

The St. Louis Cardinals ace tried to fool everyone, but we know better — that stung!