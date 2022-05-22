Adley Rutschman had cool moment during first career game

Baltimore Orioles top prospect Adley Rutschman made his Major League Baseball debut on Saturday, and the catcher did not take a second of it for granted.

Rutschman took the field with a big smile during the top of the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays. He shook hands with umpire Andy Fletcher and then spun around to take in the scene at Camden Yards. Rutschman looked like he was fighting back emotions as he put on his helmet.

Adley Rutschman taking it all in before his major league debut Behind a loud ovation @Barstooldmv @Starting9

pic.twitter.com/MtnuiLT8al — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 21, 2022

The Orioles lost 6-1, but Rutschman managed to record his first major league hit. He belted a triple down the right field line in the bottom of the seventh.

Grab that baseball! @RutschmanAdley is on the board with a three-bagger! pic.twitter.com/1H4Ha1vpMJ — MLB (@MLB) May 22, 2022

Rutschman seemed equally thrilled when he got the news from the Orioles that he was being called up. The team shared an awesome video showing the moment he was informed.

Rutschman, 24, is the top overall prospect in baseball. He should have a long career ahead of him.