AL West rival says Astros were not only team cheating

It would be naive to think that the Houston Astros are the only ones in the league with unclean hands, says one MLB player.

In a series of tweets this week, veteran outfielder Steven Souza Jr, who now plays in the Seattle Mariners organization, spoke up in defense of the Astros. He said there were “some really good human beings” on that team. Souza also added that many other MLB teams had sign-stealing systems too.

I know you don’t wanna hear this but those Astro guys are actually some really good human beings over there https://t.co/mrDk8uALDj — Steven Souza (@SouzaJr) April 12, 2022

I hear you but if you only knew how many teams were doing it you wouldn’t be as mad at Jose Altuve — Steven Souza (@SouzaJr) April 12, 2022

Im not going to get into to all that but you should know that if you think Houston was the only team with a sign stealing system you’re dead wrong — Steven Souza (@SouzaJr) April 12, 2022

While Souza did not name any names, he has definitely made his rounds in Major League Baseball. Besides the Mariners, Souza has played for five different teams over seven seasons in the league.

The Astros, who were caught and punished for their elaborate sign-stealing scheme during their World Series-winning 2017 season, have been labeled with a scarlet letter as the grimy cheaters of baseball. Now nearly half of a decade later, they still cannot shake that reputation. But Souza brings up an interesting point here in that cheating in baseball is more pervasive than you might think, something that even prominent MLB stars have hinted at before.

Photo: May 22, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) takes batting practice before the game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports