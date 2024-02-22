Albert Pujols gets managing gig in baseball

Albert Pujols doesn’t have to run to first base anymore, but he may now have to come running out of the dugout.

Alden Gonzalez of ESPN relayed Wednesday that the retired St. Louis Cardinals legend Pujols is getting a managing job — he will serve as the manager of Leones del Escogido in the Dominican Winter League starting in September. Pujols, a Dominican native, has a goal of eventually managing in the big leagues, Gonzalez adds.

Now 44 years old, Pujols retired after the 2022 campaign with 11 All-Star appearances, three MVP awards, two World Series rings, and 703 career home runs. He has kept close to baseball since retiring, doing work as a special assistant with one of his former MLB teams. Pujols has also appeared as a broadcaster on MLB Network.

Though managing in a winter league is a relatively small gig, Pujols clearly views it as a stepping stone towards a larger dream of managing in the bigs. He follows in the footsteps of this ex-Cardinals teammate who recently got a new baseball job of his own.