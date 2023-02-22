Albert Pujols discusses his new post-retirement job

Albert Pujols has a new job after retiring as a player, and it is one he had agreed to many years ago.

Pujols confirmed Wednesday that he has entered into a 10-year personal service contract with the Los Angeles Angels and is serving as a special assistant to the club. That contract was agreed to when he originally signed with the Angels after the 2011 season, and he said it was something he always intended to fulfill despite how his time with the Angels ended as a player.

Albert Pujols is a special assistant to the club for the #Angels. Said he was always going to fulfill his 10-year personal service contract. Said no hard feelings with the way things ended with the club two years ago, calling it a business. — Rhett Bollinger (@RhettBollinger) February 22, 2023

Pujols, notably, is working as a guest instructor at spring training this year, which falls under his agreement with the Angels.

The Angels released Pujols in May 2021, with the two sides publicly disagreeing on the reasoning behind the move. Despite that, there never seemed to be much doubt that the future Hall-of-Famer would fulfill the clause he had agreed to over a decade ago.