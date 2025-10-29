Albert Pujols emerging as a serious candidate for 1 MLB manager job

Albert Pujols’ MLB manager era may be imminnent.

The legendary slugger Pujols has emerged as a serious candidate for the San Diego Padres’ manager job, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Tuesday. Heyman notes that Pujols, who is set to interview for the vacancy this week, is among several options for the Padres, including Cubs bench coach Ryan Flaherty, Rangers executive Nick Hundley, and Padres pitching coach Ruben Niebla.

Pujols, now 45, played in Major League Baseball from 2001-22, racking up 11 All-Star appearances, three NL MVP awards, two World Series titles, and 700 career home runs. He has since transitioned into a management career and already served last year as the manager for Leones del Escogido in his native Dominican Republic.

Earlier this month, it appeared that Pujols would become the next manager of the Los Angeles Angels, his former team. But Pujols, who already works for the Angels under a post-playing personal services contract, walked away from the job after a reported dispute on managerial contract terms. The Angels ultimately went on to hire Kurt Suzuki, another former MLB All-Star, as their next manager.

The Padres, meanwhile, are looking for a new manager after Mike Shildt resigned suddenly (and was later revealed to have received death threats prior to his resignation). San Diego’s next skipper would be their fourth in the last half-decade alone.

Pujols would probably be the splashiest hire that the Padres, who won 90 games this season but lost in the NL Wild Card round, could make at this point. He is also a surprisingly popular candidate and even drew managerial interest from a third MLB team besides the Angels and Padres.