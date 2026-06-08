Alex Bregman speaks out on ‘god-awful’ start to his Cubs career

Alex Bregman is just as frustrated with his own play as the rest of the Chicago Cubs faithful are.

Bregman was a non-factor on Sunday for the Cubs’ rubber match against the San Francisco Giants at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Ill. He went 0-for-5 with a strikeout in the 2-1 loss in extra innings.

The third baseman’s first three at-bats were all quick outs to lead off an inning in which he saw a total of nine pitches. His fourth at-bat came during a critical spot in the bottom of the 8th inning with runners at the corners and nobody out. He ended up hitting a weak liner on the first pitch he saw, resulting in a double play.

Alex Bregman comes up man on 1st and 3rd, 1-1 game with NO OUTS in the bottom of the 8th.



And he’s swinging first pitch on a ball way outside the zone for a weak line drive that doubles up Alcantara. 68 exit velocity on his hit. That is absolutely horrible #cubs pic.twitter.com/zckoY0MMhI — Sam Holtz (@ceowildcard) June 8, 2026

Bregman fittingly made the final out of the game with a weak popup to Giants shortstop Willy Adames in the bottom of the 10th.

“I’ve been terrible. I need to play better,” Bregman told reporters after the loss, via ESPN’s Jesse Rogers. “Offensively, its been awful. I’ve failed many times in this game. I’ve struggled. I’ve started slow before, I’ve started fast before. When you’re struggling, there is only one way forward and that’s straight, head-on through it. It comes down to executing in the game. I haven’t executed all year. Runners in scoring position, I’ve been god-awful. I need to be better. If I’m better over the last how many games, we probably win the majority of them.”

The Cubs signed Bregman to a 5-year, $175 million contract in January, and the decision has not looked good through the first two months of the season.

Through 65 games, Bregman has batted .243 with 5 home runs, 19 RBIs, and an OPS of under .670. His situational hitting has been even worse. His batting average drops to .173 with runners in scoring position on a growing sample size.

Bregman currently leads the majors this season with 143 runners left stranded.