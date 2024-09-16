 Skip to main content
MLB investigating Alex Cora’s comments about throwing at Aaron Judge

September 16, 2024
by Grey Papke
Alex Cora speaking at the MLB Winter Meetings

Dec 11, 2018; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora talks to the media during the MLB Winter Meetings at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Clark-USA TODAY Sports

Major League Baseball is investigating comments made by Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora that strongly implied that the team threw at Aaron Judge during their weekend series against the New York Yankees.

Cora strongly hinted on Sunday that the Red Sox were trying to hit Judge during the sixth inning of Saturday’s game, but missed. He said prior to Sunday’s contest that he felt any back-and-forth between the Yankees and Red Sox was over, because the Red Sox “had our chance” in the sixth inning and did not hit Judge.

On Saturday, Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers was hit by a Gerrit Cole pitch in the first inning. Cole later intentionally walked Devers with nobody on base, prompting the Red Sox to think that Cole’s first inning hit by pitch was intentional and a roundabout way of putting Devers on. Based on Cora’s comments, that was why Red Sox pitcher Brayan Bello threw behind Judge in the sixth inning of Saturday’s contest.

Chris Cotillo of MassLive confirmed Monday that MLB is investigating Cora’s comments, though he added that this is a standard part of the league’s process.

If the league decides Cora was alluding to throwing at Judge, he could still face discipline. Managers can be suspended if it is determined that their pitcher threw at an opposing hitter intentionally, as Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash was last week following an incident involving one of his pitchers.

The Red Sox did win Saturday’s game, but Judge and the Yankees got the last laugh on Sunday.

