Knicks fan had the greatest reaction after winning car on halfcourt shot

One New York Knicks fan had the Madison Square Garden crowd rocking after he hit a halfcourt shot for a brand-new car.

The Knicks trailed the Minnesota Timberwolves 81-78 after three quarters. Before the fourth quarter began, the in-arena staff selected a fan named Castello to participate in a shooting contest for a chance to win a 2025 Kia Telluride X-Line.

Castello breezed through the opening portion of the game, which awarded him one halfcourt shot to win the new set of wheels. You can guess what happened next.

Knicks fan hits a half court shot to win a free car INSANE 🔥 pic.twitter.com/HhXWq803N8 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) January 18, 2025

Castello immediately went on all fours once he launched the shot. He stayed on the ground in a euphoric state after the ball swished in and was immediately mobbed by the Knicks’ arena staff.

Once he got up to his feet, Castello even got a hug from renowned Knicks fan Ben Stiller, who just so happened to be sitting courtside.

Knicks fan won a car and had to hug @BenStiller 😂👏 pic.twitter.com/dkZHRW9d24 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 18, 2025

Whether or not the Knicks win the East this season remains to be seen. But Castello’s year as a Knicks fan has already paid dividends.

The excitement inside Madison Square Garden, however, eventually died down as New York collapsed down the stretch in a 116-99 loss to Minnesota.