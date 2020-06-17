Report: Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez find investor for Mets purchase

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez appear to be adding to their bid to purchase the New York Mets.

The New York Post reported on Tuesday that the couple is working with the Galatioto Sports Partners investment bank to solidify finances for a bid. The investment bank is working with two individuals who reportedly are considering investing $250 million into an offer.

Rodriguez and Lopez, who are engaged, have been working for months on a potential offer to purchase of the Mets. They are also working with JP Morgan Chase, which can bring the opportunity to its high net worth clients.

The Wilpons, who own the Mets, have been looking for a buyer. They had a deal with billionaire Steve Cohen, but that fell through in February. The potential value of the team is lower now than it would have been earlier this year due to declining projections in earnings related because of the effects of the coronavirus.

Rodriguez played from 1994-2006 and spent 12 years with the Mets’ rival, the Yankees.