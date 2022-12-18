 Skip to main content
Alex Rodriguez makes his relationship with girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro official

December 18, 2022
by Larry Brown
Feb 2, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Alex Rodriguez on the sidelines before Super Bowl LIV between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Alex Rodriguez has made his relationship with Jaclyn Cordeiro official on social media.

A-Rod shared a post on his Instagram account Saturday that showed photos of him with Cordeiro and his two daughters in front of a Christmas tree.

“From our hearts to yours, Merry Christmas,” Rodriguez captioned the photo.

Rodriguez’s daughters Natasha and Ella were featured in the photo.

Rodriguez was in a highly-publicized relationship with Jennifer Lopez until that ended in April 2021. He was dating a fitness trainer named Kat Padgett, but that ended at some point around September or earlier. Since then, Rodriguez has moved on to another fitness-focused blonde in Cordeiro.

Both Rodriguez and Cordeiro have two children from previous relationships.

