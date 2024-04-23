Ex-All-Star infielder gets designated for assignment by Cubs

One former MLB All-Star did not last for very long with the Chicago Cubs.

The Cubs announced on Tuesday that they have designated veteran infielder Garrett Cooper for assignment. Fellow infielder Matt Mervis, an exciting young prospect whom Cubs fans already got a glimpse of last season, is being called up in a corresponding move.

Cooper, 33, was an All-Star with the Miami Marlins in 2022 and had a serviceable 2023 as well, hitting .251 with 17 home runs and 61 RBIs over 123 total appearances between the Marlins and the San Diego Padres. He hadn’t been bad in a Cubs uniform either after signing with them over the offseason. Through 12 games with the Cubs, Cooper was hitting .270 with a .774 OPS.

But the righty-hitting Cooper was very much a situational bat for the Cubs. They also have Michael Busch (a .309 hitter this year) and two fellow righty power bats in Christopher Morel and Patrick Wisdom (the latter of whom just returned from IL) capable of getting those plate appearances instead.

Mervis will join Busch as another lefty option in the lineup and one with some upside as well (after posting a career .904 OPS in the minors). Cooper, meanwhile, still appears to have plenty left and seems likely to be claimed by another team as he also drew interest from contenders in the past.