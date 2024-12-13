3-time MLB All-Star infielder is now off trade market

Rival MLB teams can officially cross one prominent infielder off their holiday wishlists.

Bobby Nightengale of the Minnesota Star Tribune reported this week that there is “no expectation” that the Minnesota Twins will be trading All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa this offseason and that any talk of a potential trade was “overblown.” Nightengale also spoke with Correa’s agent Scott Boras, who insisted that the 30-year-old is happy in Minnesota.

“The last time I talked to him, he told me the fishing [in Minnesta] was good,” Boras was quoted as saying of Correa. “So, yeah, he’s happy there.”

The three-time All-Star Correa was the subject of fairly widespread trade rumors at this week’s MLB Winter Meetings. The chatter noted that the Twins have continued to reduce payroll on a season-by-season basis and that they are reportedly targeting a figure of $130 million for next season (which they are currently a good amount above at a projected $142 million).

But Correa is signed through 2032 on a contract that also contains a full no-trade clause. As such, if the former Houston Astros champion Correa wants to stay in Minnesota, that marks the end of any potential trade.

The righty-hitting Correa had a nice year in 2024 with a .310 batting average and a .905 OPS. But he played in just 86 games due to plantar fasciitis in his right foot and came under fire later in the year for a perceived lack of hustle. Thus, there is still some room for improvement by Correa on a Twins team that went 82-80 last season and missed the playoffs by four games.