Angels signing former World Series hero

The Los Angeles Angels are keeping busy ahead of their make-or-break 2023 season.

The Angels announced Monday that they have agreed to a one-year contract with outfielder Brett Phillips. The deal is for $1.2 million, the team adds.

The 28-year-old Phillips achieved a big claim to fame when he delivered a heroic walk-off hit for the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 4 of the 2020 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers (though the Dodgers would win in six games). While he batted just .144 last season between the Rays and Baltimore Orioles, Phillips is hard-working utility player who can make some impressive plays with his glove.

The Phillips signing is the latest notable move this offseason for the Angels, who are trying their hardest to compete in the final year of Shohei Ohtani’s current contract. The team has already brought in righty power bat Hunter Renfroe, versatile infielder Gio Urshela, ex-Silver Slugger winner Brandon Drury, hard-throwing reliever Carlos Estevez, and even a 2022 All-Star.