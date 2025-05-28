Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Angels part ways with former All-Star

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
The Angels logo at Angel Stadium
Apr 15, 2020; Anaheim, California, USA; General overall view of the Los Angeles Angels logo at Angel Stadium of Anaheim amid the global coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY NETWORK

The Los Angeles Angels are moving on from a two-time All-Star.

The Angels announced a series of roster moves on Wednesday, most notably that Tim Anderson has been designated for assignment. The move comes after Anderson played just 31 games for the team.

Less than five years ago, Anderson seemed set for stardom for many seasons to come. He was an All-Star for the Chicago White Sox in both 2021 and 2022, and he finished seventh in AL MVP voting in 2020. At his best, he was a .300 hitter at shortstop with enough power to hit 20 home runs or more.

Anderson’s numbers collapsed in 2023 and he has not been the same player since. From the start of the 2023 season until now, he has hit just .232 with one home run in 219 games. There were no signs of a turnaround with the Angels this season, as he was hitting .205 with no power at the time of his release.

Anderson has blamed injuries for his downfall as a player. Perhaps that is the case, but the 31-year-old simply does not appear capable of turning things around. One has to wonder how many more chances he will get at the MLB level.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.
LBS iPhone App
Get the App

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!