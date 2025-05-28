Angels part ways with former All-Star

The Los Angeles Angels are moving on from a two-time All-Star.

The Angels announced a series of roster moves on Wednesday, most notably that Tim Anderson has been designated for assignment. The move comes after Anderson played just 31 games for the team.

#Angels transactions:

•Selected the contract of INF Scott Kingery (#13)

•Reinstated RHP Robert Stephenson from injured list

•Designated C Chuckie Robinson and INF Tim Anderson for assignment

•Following last night’s game, LHP Jake Eder was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake — Angels PR (@LAAngelsPR) May 28, 2025

Less than five years ago, Anderson seemed set for stardom for many seasons to come. He was an All-Star for the Chicago White Sox in both 2021 and 2022, and he finished seventh in AL MVP voting in 2020. At his best, he was a .300 hitter at shortstop with enough power to hit 20 home runs or more.

Anderson’s numbers collapsed in 2023 and he has not been the same player since. From the start of the 2023 season until now, he has hit just .232 with one home run in 219 games. There were no signs of a turnaround with the Angels this season, as he was hitting .205 with no power at the time of his release.

Anderson has blamed injuries for his downfall as a player. Perhaps that is the case, but the 31-year-old simply does not appear capable of turning things around. One has to wonder how many more chances he will get at the MLB level.