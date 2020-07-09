Anthony Rendon has hilarious analogy for piped-in crowd noise

Is piped-in crowd noise a good or bad idea? Several leagues are apparently considering it for games without fans in 2020, but one MLB player really hates it.

Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon is firmly opposed to piping in crowd noise during games in empty stadiums. In fact, he had quite the analogy when describing the practice.

#Angels Anthony Rendon on piped in crowd noise:

It's stupid." "It's like you're looking at a pizza but you're smelling a hamburger. — Maria Torres (@maria_torres3) July 9, 2020

Honestly, we get it. Watching at home, it’s a bit strange to hear crowd noise on TV only to look up and see seats covered in a tarp. It’s even disorienting a little bit. If the noise is being piped in directly to stadiums, it would be even more confusing for players.

The NBA has looked at some interesting things relating to crowd noise. No word yet on how MLB will handle it, both in stadiums and on television broadcasts.