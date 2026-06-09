A’s had the most bonkers first home game in Las Vegas imaginable

The baseball gods decided to have some fun with the Athletics in their first game as a Las Vegas home team.

The A’s took on the Milwaukee Brewers to open this week’s “Las Vegas Series” at Las Vegas Ballpark in Summerlin South, Nev. It’s a precursor to their move to Nevada in 2028. Fans hoping for a great game on Monday night got what they wanted, and then some.

The A’s-Brewers clash had everything you could ask for in a thrilling contest. Fans should have expected as much when the first pitch the A’s saw was a bomb that may have ended up in Oakland had it not hit off the Las Vegas sign in left field. Shea Langeliers hit the first-pitch fastball 483 feet off Milwaukee starter Kyle Harrison .

Of course the A’s hit a BOMB in their first pitch in Las Vegas pic.twitter.com/FZsOaCMS3D — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 9, 2026

The A’s would crush Harrison to the tune of eight runs across the first three innings to take an 8-3 lead. But the Brewers rallied to score five runs across the 7th to 9th innings to tie the game at 10-10. Milwaukee struck first in extras and took a 14-10 lead courtesy of a three-run blast off the bat of William Contreras . He swung so hard he ended up falling on his butt as he watched the ball soar over the fence in dead center.

3-0 SWINGING!



William Contreras makes it 14-10 @Brewers in the 10th inning! pic.twitter.com/vFx22u5qdl — MLB (@MLB) June 9, 2026

The A’s, trailing 14-11 with a man on second base, were down to their final strike when Nick Kurtz gave the team a lifeline with a right-field moon shot that left the park. The home run inched

NICK KURTZ!



It's 14-13 in the 10th inning 😲 pic.twitter.com/d2kJz0KMSM — MLB (@MLB) June 9, 2026

Kurtz’s home run inched the A’s to within a run. Jonah Heim completed the comeback with a big fly of his own to tie the game in a moment of absolute madness.

JONAH HEIM TIES IT UP!



IT'S 14-14 ‼️ pic.twitter.com/mdwdr0B0RM — MLB (@MLB) June 9, 2026

Unfortunately for the A’s fans who stuck it out until the end, their team’s sudden hot streak ran cold. The Brewers took the lead in the top of the 12th inning on a fielder’s choice, and reliever Chad Patrick closed it out for Milwaukee with a clean outing.

The Brewers beat the A’s in a bonkers 15-14 ballgame that featured 34 hits between the two teams. The Brewers and A’s hit more home runs combined (11) than the rest of the eight-game MLB slate (10) on Monday night.