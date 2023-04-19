Astros announcer had perfect zinger for Anthony Bass

Houston Astros announcer Geoff Blum delivered a great zinger for Anthony Bass on Monday.

The Astros beat the Toronto Blue Jays 9-2, putting up seven runs in the first to take a commanding lead. Bass entered the game in the bottom of the fifth with a runner on second and two outs.

Blum introduced Bass with an interesting choice of words.

“Your new pitcher is ex-Astro Anthony Bass on to try and clean it up,” Blum said.

"Anthony Bass on to try and clean it up" pic.twitter.com/QoUXnrDe6W — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) April 18, 2023

What makes that interesting? Bass had just gone viral for a tweet where he complained about a flight attendant forcing his wife to clean up a mess left by their children.

It’s not uncommon for announcers to describe relief pitchers entering jams as “cleaning up a mess,” but this particularly use of language may have seemed a little too on the nose.

Bass did clean things up with a strikeout to get out of the fifth. But in the sixth, he gave up a run and left two runners on and two outs.

What do you think — was Blum’s wording for Bass intentional or not?