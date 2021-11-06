 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, November 6, 2021

Astros’ reported contract offer to Carlos Correa revealed

November 6, 2021
by Grey Papke

Carlos Correa

The Houston Astros are making an effort to retain star shortstop Carlos Correa, but it seems unlikely to be a successful one under the current reported terms.

Mark Berman of FOX26 in Houston reported Saturday that the Astros have offered Correa a five-year, $160 million extension. It’s not clear how recently the offer was made.

Correa isn’t likely to accept that offer. He has suggested that he wants a longer deal, and the Astros have clearly been reluctant to go beyond five years. That alone may make an agreement impossible unless one side significantly changes its stance.

The 27-year-old has already given a lot of thought to his potential free agency. It seems increasingly unlikely that his future lies with Houston, though it’s not impossible.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus