Astros’ reported contract offer to Carlos Correa revealed

The Houston Astros are making an effort to retain star shortstop Carlos Correa, but it seems unlikely to be a successful one under the current reported terms.

Mark Berman of FOX26 in Houston reported Saturday that the Astros have offered Correa a five-year, $160 million extension. It’s not clear how recently the offer was made.

Correa isn’t likely to accept that offer. He has suggested that he wants a longer deal, and the Astros have clearly been reluctant to go beyond five years. That alone may make an agreement impossible unless one side significantly changes its stance.

The 27-year-old has already given a lot of thought to his potential free agency. It seems increasingly unlikely that his future lies with Houston, though it’s not impossible.