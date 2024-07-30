Astros land All-Star in trade with Blue Jays

The Houston Astros have reportedly landed the left-handed pitcher they’ve sorely needed ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

The Astros on Monday agreed to a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays to acquire starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

The Houston Astros have acquired left-hander Yusei Kikuchi from the Toronto Blue Jays, sources tell ESPN. Deal is done. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 29, 2024

Houston’s pitching staff has been decimated by injuries throughout the year. Ace Justin Verlander has been on the injured list since early June, while Cristian Javier has been sidelined with an elbow injury since May. Jose Urquidy, Luis Garcia, and Lance McCullers Jr. have all yet to pitch an inning this season.

In contrast, Kikuchi has been a model of health throughout his six-year career. He pitched in at least 29 games in four of his first five seasons. The lone exception was the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign.

However, Kikuchi hasn’t necessary had his best stuff in 2024. The Japanese-born pitcher has an ERA of 4.75 with a WHIP of 1.34 through 22 starts for the Blue Jays this season.

It remains to be seen how effective Kikuchi will be on the mound for the Astros. But he’ll almost certainly be able to eat some innings as several members of Houston’s rotation work their way back from injury.

Kikuchi wasn’t the only starting pitcher the Astros were reportedly interested in. They may not be done yet ahead of Tuesday’s deadline.