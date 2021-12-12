Atlanta Braves got record postseason bonus pool to split

The Atlanta Braves received a record monetary amount from the postseason bonus pool.

The MLB postseason bonus pool amounted to $90.47 million this year. As the World Series winner, the Braves’ 36 percent amounted to $32.57 million.

According to Braves reporter David O’Brien, the team voted to award 66 shares, worth $397,391 apiece. They also voted to award 14.25 partial shares and 38 cash awards.

66 Braves players, coaches and others were voted by ATL players to receive full shares of nearly $400,000 from the record MLB postseason pool. pic.twitter.com/38MqLSrsCv — David O'Brien (@DOBrienATL) December 11, 2021

The postseason bonus pool is the revenue share the players receive for participating in the postseason. The further a team advances, the greater the share of the total postseason bonus pool they receive.

The World Series winner gets 36%, the World Series loser gets 24%, both League Championship Series losers get 12%, the four Division Series losers get 3.25%, and the two Wild Card playoff losers get 1.5%

Players that spend the full season on a team get full shares. Those players then vote on how to distribute the rest of the pool among coaches, trainers, and players who were on the team for part of the season.

Photo: Oct 20, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Tyler Matzek (68) reacts in the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game four of the 2021 NLCS at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports