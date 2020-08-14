Report: Orioles have interest in Yasiel Puig

Yasiel Puig is a free agent, and he reportedly is receiving interest from one club.

The Baltimore Orioles have renewed their interest in Puig, according to MLB reporter Jon Heyman.

The Orioles made a contract offer to Puig last month. He ended up getting ready to sign with the Atlanta Braves in July, but that deal was put on hold after Puig tested positive for COVID-19. The team didn’t end up signing him.

Though Baltimore is interested in Puig, Heyman says it’s a mystery what’s going on with the outfielder.

The Orioles are 8-7 as of Friday’s win over the Washington Nationals. They have used Anthony Santander, Austin Hays and Dwight Smith Jr. in the outfield this season.

Puig, 29, batted .267 with a .785 OPS and 24 home runs last season, split between the Reds and Indians. He needed two negative COVID-19 tests to become eligible to play. A month has passed since his positive test, which should be plenty of time for him to have tested negative. Despite being a free agent, Puig has seemingly been picky about choosing his next team.