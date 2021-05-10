Jennifer Lopez dating Ben Affleck again after split with A-Rod?

Former MLB slugger Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez announced less than a month ago that they have ended their engagement, but it appears as though J-Lo may already be in a new relationship — with an old boyfriend.

Lopez has been spotted spending a lot of time with Ben Affleck since she and A-Rod split. While people close to the two celebrities recently said they are just friends and always have been, that is becoming harder to believe.

Multiple gossip publications revealed on Monday that Lopez and Affleck vacationed together in Montana for a week this month. A source told E! News that the two were alone and appear to be romantically involved again.

“Ben reached out to her to see how she was doing and they had dinner together a few times within this last month. It’s natural between them and the chemistry is unreal,” the source said. “They picked up where they last left off and are enjoying each other’s company right now.”

You have to wonder if that stings for A-Rod, especially after we saw the video he posted on social media at around the time him and Lopez split.

J-Lo and Affleck dated nearly two decades ago and were engaged in 2002. They postponed their wedding in 2003 and ended their relationship months later.

There has been no indication that Rodriguez has a new girlfriend yet, but Jose Canseco made yet another huge prediction about what will happen next for A-Rod.