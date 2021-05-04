Jose Canseco has huge prediction about A-Rod’s next girlfriend

Jose Canseco has seemingly been keeping tabs on everything Alex Rodriguez does for years now, and he has made yet another bold prediction about A-Rod’s personal life.

Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez recently announced that they have ended their engagement. An even more prominent couple, Bill Gates and his wife Melinda, revealed on Monday that they are getting a divorce after 27 years of marriage. That news inspired Canseco’s latest A-Rod prediction.

“Melinda Gates and Alex Rodriguez will be publicly dating by the end of the summer,” Canseco wrote on Twitter.

Before you laugh, remember that Canseco predicted A-Rod’s breakup with J-Lo months before it happened. He even had the details of how it would go down and ended up being right, allegedly.

The Gates family has a net worth of more than $100 billion. Their split could set the record for the largest divorce settlement, which is currently the reported $36 billion divorce settlement between Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his ex-wife MacKenzie Scott a few years ago.

Canseco has been calling out A-Rod for years, including back when he said Rodriguez was messing with Canseco’s ex-wife.