Blake Snell is officially signing with a new team

The San Francisco Giants are the winners of the 2024 Blake Snell sweepstakes.

Snell is expected to sign with the Giants on 2-year worth $62 million deal, according to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman. The deal reportedly includes an opt-out clause after the first year.

Breaking: Snell to the Giants. $62M, 2 years. Opt out. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 19, 2024

Snell had previously been linked to a powerhouse American League club. But a report from USA Today’s Bob Nightengale on Sunday pegged the Giants as the new favorites after the other team scoffed at Snell’s reported asking price.

The 31-year-old Snell is coming off his second Cy Young win after a dominant 2023 campaign. The former San Diego Padres pitcher led the majors with a 2.25 ERA over 180.0 innings pitched. He had a 14-9 record across 32 starts.

Snell came into the offseason seeking a long-term deal. However, Snell was forced to compromise after teams became unwilling to offer the All-Star pitcher the combination of years and annual salary that he was looking for.

Snell now headlines a Giants rotation that also features last season’s NL Cy Young Award runner-up Logan Webb.