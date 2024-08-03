Blake Snell throws no-hitter against Reds

Blake Snell on Friday etched his name in San Francisco Giants history with a no-hitter against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Snell’s final out was fittingly against budding Reds superstar Elly De La Cruz. Despite already throwing 113 pitches at that point, the left-hander needed just one pitch to get De La Cruz out.

The Reds shortstop smacked Snell’s 98-mph fastball toward the gap in right-center field. But once Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski was able to track it down, Giants jubilation in GABP ensued.

Blake Snell throws the first no-hitter of his career! pic.twitter.com/Y00q9HoMDw — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 3, 2024

Snell threw 114 total pitches with 11 strikeouts and 3 walks across 9.0 innings of work.

The no-hitter was the first of Snell’s nine-year MLB career. The two-time Cy Young winner became the 18th pitcher to toss one while wearing a Giants uniform. The Giants’ last no-hitter was all the way back in 2015 courtesy of Chris Heston.

Snell became just the third pitcher to throw a no-no this season, joining Ronel Blanco and Dylan Cease on the short list.

Snell has put up back-to-back electric performances over his last two starts. In his July 27 start against the Colorado Rockies, Snell struck out a career-high 15 batters and didn’t allow a run across 6.0 innings in a 4-1 Giants win.

The teams that tried and failed to land Snell at the trade deadline may be feeling a tinge of regret that they didn’t push harder to acquire him.